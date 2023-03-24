Residents share experiences with Knox County Coroner Karen Donovan

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHi) - Several people have reached out to News 10 and shared their struggles on getting information from Knox County Coroner Karen Donovan while trying to cope with the loss of a loved one.
One person who reached out said it took six months to get toxicology results after their father's death.
He passed away in January 2022.
In a text message screenshot provided to News 10, Donovan told that person that the toxicology report would take four to six weeks.
The toxicology report shows a date of February 10, 2022 and a note that an autopsy would be mailed on February 14, 2022.
Despite many follow up attempts, this person did not receive the documents until August 2022.
Another person who lost their brother in April 2022 reached out.
This person said when their family received the autopsy report and death certificate in June 2022, some information was incorrect.
According to the person, the entire family is still trying to get the information corrected but feel like Donovan is ignoring them and making excuses.
"I don't think my family will be able to move into the next step of the healing process until this issue is resolved," said this person.
The Knox County Health Department said anyone with incorrect information on a death certificate can reach out to their office and they will contact the appropriate people to get it fixed.
Depending on the type of errors, death certificates can sometimes be corrected within a day.
News 10 Bureau Chief has made several attempts to contact Karen Donovan at the phone number listed on the Knox County Government website, but have not yet heard back.
Charges have not been filed from Donovan's arrest on Wednesday.
News 10 has reached out to the Knox County Prosecutor Dirk Carnahan for court documents related to the arrest.