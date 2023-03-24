Residents share experiences with Knox County Coroner Karen Donovan

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Rainfall totals of an inch to an inch and a half north of I-70 and
two to three inches along and south of there over the past two days
will  combine with additional rainfall tonight to produce moderate
river flooding along the lower White River and nearby tributaries.
Widespread minor river flooding is expected along the Wabash and
East Fork White, with potential for moderate flooding at Seymour on
the East Fork White. Until the heavy rainfall exits the area late
tonight there remains potential for locally heavy rain to make the
flooding worse over southern parts of central Indiana.

The crests on the Wabash, White, and East Fork White are expected to
arrive on upper portions of the rivers early to late in the weekend
and start working their way downriver. Minor flooding is expected to
last on main stem rivers well into next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO SUNDAY, APRIL
02...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From this evening to Sunday, April 02.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Pottsville Street just northwest of Terre
Haute is flooded.  Lowland flooding in progress with several river
roads flooded in Clark County Illinois.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CDT Friday /11:30 AM EDT Friday/ the stage was
12.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 22.0 feet Tuesday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage Sunday, April 02.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE
FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon to late Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Low areas of River Park at Clinton flood.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 21.6 feet early Monday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, APRIL 02...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Sunday, April 02.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 11.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this evening to a crest of 21.6 feet early Monday afternoon.
It will then fall below flood stage Saturday, April 01.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana.

* WHEN...Through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Extensive street
flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Be
especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Additional rainfall amounts of up to around two inches
through Saturday morning. Locally higher amounts are
possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 5 PM EDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 5 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Residents share experiences with Knox County Coroner Karen Donovan

  • Updated
  • 0

Experiences with Knox County Coroner - 5pm

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHi) - Several people have reached out to News 10 and shared their struggles on getting information from Knox County Coroner Karen Donovan while trying to cope with the loss of a loved one. 

One person who reached out said it took six months to get toxicology results after their father's death. 

He passed away in January 2022. 

In a text message screenshot provided to News 10, Donovan told that person that the toxicology report would take four to six weeks.

The toxicology report shows a date of February 10, 2022 and a note that an autopsy would be mailed on February 14, 2022.

Despite many follow up attempts, this person did not receive the documents until August 2022. 

Experiences with Knox County Coroner - 6pm

Another person who lost their brother in April 2022 reached out. 

This person said when their family received the autopsy report and death certificate in June 2022, some information was incorrect. 

According to the person, the entire family is still trying to get the information corrected but feel like Donovan is ignoring them and making excuses. 

"I don't think my family will be able to move into the next step of the healing process until this issue is resolved," said this person. 

The Knox County Health Department said anyone with incorrect information on a death certificate can reach out to their office and they will contact the appropriate people to get it fixed.

Depending on the type of errors, death certificates can sometimes be corrected within a day. 

You can share your experiences with News 10 Bureau Chief Nathan Springfield by emailing him, or messaging him on Facebook and Twitter

RELATED: “This is neglect of official duties” Leaders look to remove Knox County Coroner

News 10 Bureau Chief has made several attempts to contact Karen Donovan at the phone number listed on the Knox County Government website, but have not yet heard back. 

Charges have not been filed from Donovan's arrest on Wednesday.

RELATED: Knox County coroner arrested for official misconduct

News 10 has reached out to the Knox County Prosecutor Dirk Carnahan for court documents related to the arrest. 

