Residents in Lawrence County shaken by three earthquakes

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - People in Lawrence County are shaken up after being "shaken" by three small earthquakes.

A 2.3 magnitude earthquake was reported on Monday evening near Highway 50 and May Chapel Road.

Not even twenty-four hours later, a 2.1 magnitude earthquake was reported.

Tuesday's quake was centered about a quarter of a mile away from the epicenter of Monday's quake.

All was quiet until Thursday afternoon when a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was reported west of Vincennes.

That quake was centered in the Wabash River between Knox and Lawrence County.

Lawrence County is included in an area called the "Wabash Valley Seismic Zone".

"These felt earthquakes are relatively rare. Maybe it's a couple of times a year that someone feels an earthquake in the Wabash Valley Seismic Zone," said Oliver Body with the USGS.

Ruthie Halter lives in Lawrence County and felt Thursday's quake.

"We were sitting on the couch. I was in here watching TV and my husband was out in the shed with his friend. All of a sudden we heard this boom and the house shook."

Halter said other than a few items rattled off of shelving, there was no damage at her house.

News 10 asked Boyd with if having so many smaller earthquakes in a short amount of time is normal...

"They do tend to pop off in little clusters. So you may get a few and then it might be quiet for a few years."