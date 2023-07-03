Residents hold on by a thread, after approaching their fifth night without power

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Thousands of people have been without power since Thursday.
It's not only impacting their moods -- it's impacting their wallets. Many have had to throw out fresh groceries, and others spend money on hotels.
Over the weekend and throughout the day Monday, hundreds of Duke Energy employees were busy assessing damage and fixing downed power lines.
Sean O'Rourke lives on the Southside of Terre Haute. He says he's ready to get back to normal.
"When the storm came in, it blew down this tree, landed in my pool across my patio, and the power went out. After that -- it's been that way ever since," resident Sean O'Rourke said.
He's lived in Terre Haute all his life and he says this is the worst storm damage he's ever seen.
"There was so much devastation, and they've got plenty of people doing their jobs. It's just going to take them a while to get it done, and you got to wait for it to happen."
Others like Anita Jacobs are frustrated, and they're tired of waiting.
"I've got a cooler of food in there I have to throw away. I have a freezer of food I have to throw away because we don't have any electricity," frustrated resident Anita Jacobs said.
She says Duke Energy has repeatedly moved back her neighborhoods restoration time, and she's losing hope.
"I've been told repeatedly 'Oh, we're gonna get to you, we're gonna get to you. We're doing our best.'"
The residents in both of these neighborhoods are slated to get power back on before the clock strikes midnight.
"Bless em' for coming in and doing a good job," O'Rourke said.