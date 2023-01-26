 Skip to main content
Residents feel life in Terre Haute is improving, according to recent census

  • Updated
  • 0
Terre Haute City Council

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett held a City Update Thursday.

At the event, the city laid out its goals to stop population decline and improve the personal income of its residents. The city also released its Community Census from Fall 2022.

Data from the census showed residents believe the quality of life in town is slightly improving. Plus, more citizens have supported and promoted the community.

On a one through ten scale, residents in Fall rated their satisfaction living in town at, on average, 6.88; compare that to Spring of the same year, where residents rated their satisfaction at 6.28.

Data shows the people of Terre Haute also believe the city is changing for the better.

Data shows nearly 75 percent of residents say the city is improving; compare that to the Spring census, in which 65 percent reported improvement.

News 10 spoke with the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce's Executive Director about the updates.

"We are just at the tip of an iceberg. There is so much opportunity right now and so much ability for us to capitalize on these plans. We're looking forward to it!" Kristin Craig shared.

Data also found that residents are more likely to promote the community.

In Fall, 16 percent of citizens promoted the community; in his speech, Mayor Duke Bennett described this group as "cheerleaders for the community."

Thirty-five percent were passive when describing their experience with the Terre Haute area. Finally, 49 percent of residents were critical of their experience.

In Spring, 9 percent promoted the community, 29 percent were passive, and 62 percent were critical.

The next Community Census will become active again in Spring. If you are interested in participating in the survey, follow the link here to learn more.

