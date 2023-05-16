Residents concerned about West Terre Haute rezoning request

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some people raised concerns at Tuesday's Vigo County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting.
It all stems from a rezoning request.
The company "Keyrock Energy" hopes to rezone two properties in West Terre Haute.
If rezoned, the company would build two methane drilling wells. They'd be there for about ten years.
Some people in the area say they're concerned about drilling. Some say they're worried about water contamination since most people have wells.
"We came to the country because we wanted the peace, the quiet, the area, the wildlife. What's going to happen to all of that? That's our concern," West Terre Haute resident Lori Roberts said.
Key Rock's lawyer spoke at the board of zoning meeting. He says Key Rock plans to host an informational meeting for people living nearby.
It asked that the board table the rezoning request. It will be discussed at the next meeting on June 20.