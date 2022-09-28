Residency issue comes to light in race to represent District 1 on the Vigo County School Board

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a residency issue in the race to represent District 1 on the Vigo County School Board.
Vigo County School Board District 1 candidate Carey LaBella says her opponent, Eric Graves does not live in District 1. She says that the address he filed is in Lost Creek Township. That's in District 4.
"I just wanted the voters to be informed of the misfiling, and to make that decision when they went to the ballots," LaBella said.
Graves said the map he found online put him in District 1.
"Mistakes happen. It's unfortunate that nothing can be done about it. I'm still at least going to campaign. I am going to get the talking points out there that I think are important to the community," Graves said.
The deadline to challenge the filing has already passed. It was back on Sept. 2.
Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman tells News 10, with that being the case, nothing can be done until after the election.
Newman said in a statement,
"It's been made very clear to the clerk's office from the Indiana Election Division that regardless of the circumstances we are to accept the candidate filings. The exact comment to us is that we are not the election police," Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman said.
Moving forward Newman says that if Graves does win, he can remain the District 1 representative. That's only unless no one challenges it through the challenge appeal process.
However, LaBella says she plans on filing a lawsuit if Graves does win.
"If for some reason I were not to get the votes -- I will have to go to court," LaBella said.
Graves tells News 10 he will continue to represent District 1 until election law experts tell him otherwise.