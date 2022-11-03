Reported home invasion in Owen County ends in murder investigation

OWEN VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police have launched a homicide investigation in Owen Valley after a reported home break-in.
ISP says dispatchers received a 911 call around 8:15 Wednesday night. The homeowner, later identified as Gilardo Salinas, 39, told dispatchers about an active home invasion.
Before police got to the home, located in the area of US231 and North Cataract Road, Salinas allegedly exchanged gunfire with the suspects.
When police got to the house, they said they found Salinas hurt outside of the home. The suspects were gone.
Crews tried to perform first aid on Salinas, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police think the suspects left in a gray or blue passenger vehicle, but the make and model aren't clear.
Officials don't think the public is in danger.
If you have information, call ISP at 812-332-4411.