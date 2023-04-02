Report shows tornado's path in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The National Weather Service recently released its survey summary of the tornado's path in Crawford County Friday.
The survey found that the tornado began in eastern Jasper County south of Sainte Marie.
The tornado started with damage on an EF0 level, the lowest severity. Most of the damage were to trees along the Jasper county and Crawford county line.
As it crossed into Crawford county, the survey team found that the severity of damage got worse, hiking up to an EF1 or EF2 level.
As the tornado moved northeast, several homes suffered structural damage. A mobile home was torn in half, with debris thrown 20 yards away.
Further east on its path, a parked semi-trailer slammed into a shed, causing the entire structure to fail.
The tornado eventually reached Robinson, narrowly missing a major oil refiner.
It was there two homes were destroyed, killing two people, one in each home.
Once it was east of Robinson, the damage increased to EF3. In that area, a two-story building's top floor failed. One person died.
The survey team estimates the tornado was around one-third of a mile wide as it left Robinson.
As it made its way out of Robinson, the tornado completely destroyed the Robinson Municipal Airport.
It gradually lowered to EF1 again the further east it travelled.
The tornado is estimated to have stayed on its path up to the Wabash River. Storm Team 10 is working to confirm if this tornado was the same one that went through Sullivan County, Indiana.
In total, the tornado's path was at least 28 miles long.