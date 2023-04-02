Report shows tornado's path in Crawford County

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana
and Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along portions of the East
Fork White River, White River, and the Wabash River. Moderate
flooding is occurring on the Wabash at Mount Carmel. Flooding along
the lowest reaches of the Wabash and White Rivers will continue for
another week or more.

The East Fork White River has crested and is receding in all areas.
Slight renewed rises are occurring on the lower White River but will
crest early this week well below recent flood levels. The original
crest along the Wabash is near Mount Carmel, but renewed rises are
occurring at some locations along the river. The majority of
flooding will remain in the minor category. Minor flooding primarily
impacts local river roads, parks, and agricultural land.

Additional rainfall possible this week may prolong flooding along
the main stem rivers. Those with interests along area waterways
should monitor forecast updates for the next week or more.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 11 PM EDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Flooding of rural roads is in progress
behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee
breaks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CDT Sunday /11:30 AM EDT Sunday/ the stage was
17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CDT Sunday /11:30 AM EDT Sunday/ was 17.4
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.9
feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:45 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 16.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:45 AM EDT Sunday was 16.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.1
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Thursday evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Report shows tornado's path in Crawford County

Crawford County Storm Damage

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The National Weather Service recently released its survey summary of the tornado's path in Crawford County Friday.

The survey found that the tornado began in eastern Jasper County south of Sainte Marie.

The tornado started with damage on an EF0 level, the lowest severity. Most of the damage were to trees along the Jasper county and Crawford county line.

As it crossed into Crawford county, the survey team found that the severity of damage got worse, hiking up to an EF1 or EF2 level.

As the tornado moved northeast, several homes suffered structural damage. A mobile home was torn in half, with debris thrown 20 yards away.

Further east on its path, a parked semi-trailer slammed into a shed, causing the entire structure to fail.

The tornado eventually reached Robinson, narrowly missing a major oil refiner.

It was there two homes were destroyed, killing two people, one in each home.

Once it was east of Robinson, the damage increased to EF3. In that area, a two-story building's top floor failed. One person died.

The survey team estimates the tornado was around one-third of a mile wide as it left Robinson.

As it made its way out of Robinson, the tornado completely destroyed the Robinson Municipal Airport.

It gradually lowered to EF1 again the further east it travelled.

The tornado is estimated to have stayed on its path up to the Wabash River. Storm Team 10 is working to confirm if this tornado was the same one that went through Sullivan County, Indiana.

In total, the tornado's path was at least 28 miles long.