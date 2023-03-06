Report finds no misconduct by school board member, J.D. Skelton

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 received an update on a story we have been following.
We told you the Vigo County School Corporation hired an outside agency to investigate an interaction between school board member J.D. Skelton and district parent Crystal Lowe.
The interaction stemmed from recent allegations of racial harassment at West Vigo High School.
Skelton visited Lowe at her workplace to talk about social media posts that were circling.
The corporation released a statement that said both parties described the conversation as "cordial."
It goes on to say, "The investigation did not find evidence that Mr. Skelton intended to impact the inquiry into race-based harassment at West Vigo, or that Mr. Skelton threatened the district parent. According to both parties, they parted on civil terms."
News 10 reached out to Crystal Lowe for her comment on the findings. She challenges the credibility of the investigation and disagrees with the findings.