Report finds no misconduct by school board member, J.D. Skelton

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River.

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the Wabash river and several
tributaries due to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March
3rd.

Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River with
the crest near Covington.

Flooding along many smaller tributaries that has not already ended
will end by Tuesday. Flooding will continue through the end of the
week and into next week on lower portion of the Wabash river.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Saturday afternoon and continue falling to 8.8 feet
Tuesday, March 14.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Monday the stage was 23.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EST Monday was 23.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Sunday morning and continue falling to 7.7 feet
Thursday, March 16.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Extensive flooding behind Honey Creek
Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks from the April
2013 flood.  This levee is maintained by the Honey Creek Levee
Association.  Flood waters behind the Honey Creek levee inundates
most roads and affects a few residences and or commercial
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Monday /8:30 PM EST Monday/ the stage was 22.5
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CST Monday /8:30 PM EST Monday/ was 22.5
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.6
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Report finds no misconduct by school board member, J.D. Skelton

  • Updated
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 received an update on a story we have been following.

We told you the Vigo County School Corporation hired an outside agency to investigate an interaction between school board member J.D. Skelton and district parent Crystal Lowe.

The interaction stemmed from recent allegations of racial harassment at West Vigo High School.

Skelton visited Lowe at her workplace to talk about social media posts that were circling.

The corporation released a statement that said both parties described the conversation as "cordial."

It goes on to say, "The investigation did not find evidence that Mr. Skelton intended to impact the inquiry into race-based harassment at West Vigo, or that Mr. Skelton threatened the district parent. According to both parties, they parted on civil terms."

News 10 reached out to Crystal Lowe for her comment on the findings. She challenges the credibility of the investigation and disagrees with the findings.

