Report: 911 call led police to charge Linton basketball coach

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about the arrest of the Linton boys' basketball coach.

We've told you police arrested Joey Hart in Clay County early last Saturday morning.

The Linton-Stockton School Corporation put him on administrative leave pending an investigation.

On Friday, we received the police report in the investigation.

It says someone called 9-1-1 about a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road at State Road 159 and State Road 246.

The caller said the driver seemed to be passed out in the driver's seat.

A short time later, a second caller reported the car had moved to the Lewis Township firehouse.

Deputies reported Hart was the driver. They said he smelled of alcohol and that he refused sobriety tests.