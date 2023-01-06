 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Report: 911 call led police to charge Linton basketball coach

  • 0
Joey Hart

Joey Hart

 By Chris Essex

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about the arrest of the Linton boys' basketball coach.

We've told you police arrested Joey Hart in Clay County early last Saturday morning.

The Linton-Stockton School Corporation put him on administrative leave pending an investigation.

On Friday, we received the police report in the investigation.

It says someone called 9-1-1 about a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road at State Road 159 and State Road 246.

The caller said the driver seemed to be passed out in the driver's seat.

A short time later, a second caller reported the car had moved to the Lewis Township firehouse.

Deputies reported Hart was the driver. They said he smelled of alcohol and that he refused sobriety tests.

Recommended for you