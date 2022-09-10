Replay Runway is back for another year of having fun while helping the environment

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A unique fashion show is encouraging the Terre Haute community to Go Green this weekend and all year long!
It's time for reTHink Inc.'s annual Replay Runway event. This year our very own Chief Meteorologist, Kevin Orpurt, took the runway by storm as Captain Recycle.
Each year, this event encourages residents throughout the Wabash Valley to live a cleaner, greener, and healthier life.
Local celebrities spent months raising money and creating their own model outfits from waste materials.
This includes a wardrobe featuring items like plastic bags, aluminum, water bottles, newspapers, and much more.
Money raised goes back to help our local environment through reTHink Inc.'s programs.
"It feels amazing," Shikha Bhattacharyya, the Executive Director of reTHink Inc.'s, said. "It makes me really grateful to the community, to all the models, to see all of the support, and to see the growth and progress. It really melts my heart."
Three winners were crowned tonight. Two young girls won the Judge's Choice Awards and the Green Majesty is Kim Kimbler who raised more than $11,000.