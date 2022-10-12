Repairs coming soon to Memorial Bridge in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - It is a question that many who live in Vincennes have wondered for the last couple of years. Why is part of the Memorial Bridge blocked off to pedestrians?
It's hard to ignore the barriers and the orange construction fencing when visiting the George Rogers Clark National Historic Park in Vincennes.
The historic bridge was build in 1932.
After 90 years, a few issues have started to arise.
"It was supposed to be steel or aluminum, but they ended up using iron. Over the last ninety years, that rod iron has just deteriorated." said Chief Ranger Joe Herron.
The deteriorating iron has cause staining to some stones and cause other stones to completely fall off.
The park is currently working on getting funding and hiring contractors to begin the repair process.
The plan is for contractors to come in and remove all of the stones from the bridge approach.
All necessary repairs will then be made before placing the stones back on the bridge.
Despite the danger to visitors of the park, the bridge is perfectly safe to drive across.
"The bridge approach, the stone structure is actually separate from the bridge. It's just the pedestrian traffic that's affected. The bridge itself is in great shape" said Herron.
The bridge will have to temporarily close at times during the repair process.
Once everything is finalized, construction could begin within the next few months.
Construction could last until early 2024.