Repairs almost finished at Terre Haute Humane Society

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Construction to fix storm damage is almost finished at the Terre Haute Humane Society.
Thanks to donations, the shelter was able to make all the necessary repairs.
That includes fixing the air conditioning, electricity, and damaged roof.
When the kennel was damaged, the 27 dogs had to be kept in the garage. Now they are back in a more comfortable and suitable environment.
The executive director, Charles Brown, said he is thankful repairs have been made to make the operations more efficient.
"Triple the amount of effort that it took to clean, so to be able to have them back in the normal kennels definitely takes a whole load off the workload alone," Brown said.
Windows and lighting still need to be added.