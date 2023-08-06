Remnant Church gives out free back-to-school haircuts

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local church offered a free service for kids from elementary to college before the new school year.
The Remnant Church in Terre Haute gave out free back-to-school haircuts. This was the first time the church offered anything like this. They gathered the best of the best hairstylists throughout the city.
Organizers just hope to cross just one thing off back-to-school to-do lists.
"We want to do our best to help, you know, just help the parents lighten the load. There's a lot going on and we wanna see what we can do to help," said Branden Norman, lead pastor.
The church is hoping to keep this service going for next year!