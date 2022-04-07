Remnant Church gearing up for Easter Drive-Thru

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Preparations for the Remnant Church's Annual Easter Drive-Thru are underway.
This is the 9th year for this community celebration.
Organizers say thousands of pounds of candy are just waiting to be handed out.
The church is also raffling-off several prizes. These include bicycles and Easter Baskets.
Leaders tell News 10 it's their duty to give back to the community.
The drive-thru is happening at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 9.
The event starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m.
It's important to note you'll need to enter the line from Jones Road.
There will be signs to help guide you through the event.