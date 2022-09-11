Remembering the lives lost on 9/11 and paying tribute to our local heroes who protect our communities

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks. While it's a day of remembrance for the lives that were lost, it's also a day to be thankful for the ones protecting the lives that we still have.
And 21 years later, we celebrate those in service.
Local police officers and firefighters gathered at the Terre Haute Convention Center for the first-ever first respondents' appreciation dinner this weekend. Sheriff John Plasse expressed how an event like this makes him feel.
"Honored," he said. "This community is so supportive of first responders. I have been doing this for 37 years and they always come out when we need them."
The dinner fell just one night before the 21st anniversary of 9/11.
Terre Haute Chief of Police Shawn Keen spoke on how the event not only honors those who have fallen, but also recognizes what each service has done in the past, what they are currently doing, and what they will do to make sure their community is safe.
"This is an opportunity to thank our employees and recognize what they do throughout the year and come together," he said. "We have never done this together so this is the first time."
Keen made sure to recognize all who were in attendance.
He expressed that it takes all members of service to respond when they are needed, just as those did on one of the darkest days in American history.
"I think it is a good feeling," Keen said. "Not just for police and firefighters, but all of our first responders."
While the event was appreciated by everyone who attended, Sheriff Plasse made sure to explain that the officers, firefighters, EMS, and every other service do not do what they do for the recognition.
"You know we do this not for a dinner, we do it because we love our community," Plasse said. "You can ask any person that puts on the uniform, no matter what service, that is what they want to do - serve their community and protect their community."
Both Sheriff Plasse and Chief Keen expressed that they would love to see this dinner become an annual event to celebrate those who risk their lives every day for the protection of their community.