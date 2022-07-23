Remembering Chloe Carroll, One Year Later

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Saturday marks one year since the passing of 15-year-old Chloe Carroll.
Carroll was shot and killed outside of a gas station at 13th and Poplar streets in Terre Haute on July 23, 2021.
Now, her family is taking the time to mourn her death one year later and remember 15 years of memories from a life that was taken too soon.
You may recall the trial for her death is happening in a few months.
Right now, Montez Ellington Jr. is facing five charges in her death including murder, attempted murder, criminal recklessness and two firearm enhancement charges.
The trial is set for Monday, January 9 a 1:00 p.m.