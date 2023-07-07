Remembering and honoring the legacy of Detective Greg Ferency

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Friday, people gathered at the Afterburner Brewing Company to remember the legacy of detective Greg Ferency. But more importantly they shared their memories in a very unique way.

the annual celebration of life is put on by Project Never Broken, a non-profit dedicated to supporting law enforcement. The goal is to fill the day with things detective Ferency enjoyed. New this year is an engagement wall where friends and family can share their favorite memory or characteristic of Ferency to have drawn on a canvas. Julie Reich is the local artist behind the project.

"I capture what people say," she said. "Using color and words and pictures on a large scale."

Shelly Klingerman is the executive director of Project Never Broken. But more importantly she is Greg Ferency's sister. She says this will be a way for people to get to know Ferency as the person he always was.

"We are really going to use it to highlight the fact that these are human beings, he was a person, and he had lots of different aspects of his life," she said. "It will just be a way that we can look at it and see it all at once."

Klingerman says seeing others share their memories of her brother is one of the best gifts ever.

"When you just show up and memorialize that warms a family and friends heart more than really anyone can know."

Reich says she has done event projects before, but nothing feels quite as special as this one.

"It's an amazing honor, really," she said. "I am really hoping that people talk to me and tell me their stories and recollections of Greg. Then I can capture those stories visually."

