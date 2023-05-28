Registration open for free weeklong leadership academy

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - High school students interested in a career in law enforcement can apply to attend a free, weeklong leadership academy.
The event will be held July 10-14 at the Indiana Sheriffs' Youth Ranch.
Information is available at the Vigo County Sheriff's Office during business hours.
Applications for the inaugural Sheriff's Police Explorer Academy will be accepted by the Vigo County Sheriff's Office through June 30.
There's no fee to participate, but a sports physical is required. Twenty-four students will be selected to participate from Clay, Greene, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vigo and Vermillion counties.