Regional preservation workshop to be held

MARSHALL, IL (WTHI) - A meeting for people in Illinois who are interested in preserving the state's history is happening Thursday, February 16th.
The Illinois State Historic Preservation office will host an on-site regional workshop in marshall.
It'll take place from 3 to 5 p.m. at Harlan Hall.
That's at 603 Locust Street.
All Ollinois residents are welcomed to attend this free event, but you must register in advance.
You can do that by going go thelakotagroup.com/projects/illinoispreservationplan/
The feedback will be used to create a statewide historic preservation plan.