Regional Hospital to host drug takeback day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help combat the opioid crisis by taking part in a drug takeback day this weekend.
Regional Hospital in Terre Haute is hosting its annual Crush the Crisis. It's happening on Saturday morning from 8:00 to noon.
Drive by the front of the hospital and drop off your unused medication. Event organizers say taking simple steps can help save lives.
"Last year in the United States, over 100,000 deaths were due to opioid misuse, so we're just trying to get those medications off the street and out of your cabinet, so someone doesn't accidentally take those medications," Kristi Williams from Regional Hospital said.
You can take any prescription or nonprescription drugs to the dropoff event.