Reflecting on the record-breaking year of gas prices

UNITED STATES - It was a record-breaking year for gas prices across the nation. But as we ended the year, prices finally began to come down.
According to Triple AAA, the highest recorded price for a regular gallon of gas was $5.16. This was back in June.
Experts say there were several reasons for these record prices. This includes a spike in demand and lower supply due to the war in Ukraine.
Since summer, gas prices have trickled down.
Earlier this month we saw prices fall below the $3.00 mark.
In the last week, prices have risen slightly.
Right now, the nationwide average price for a gallon of gas is $3.20.
In Indiana, you will be paying $3.07 at the pump and over in Illinois that price is $3.29.