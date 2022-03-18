Referendum looks to help fund ambulance service in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Jasper County Ambulance service is unique to many other communities. There's no major hospital in the county. That means when life is on the line, those paramedics are the best chance residents have of survival.
Jasper County Ambulance station manager Jeremy Gracey explained, "Things change in the back of the rig. it's a different world when you're talking rural EMS compared to city EMS. Even city EMS, I am talking like Effingham, Mattoon."
With the closest hospital 20 minutes away, these cramped spaces become Casper county's rolling emergency rooms. But keeping these traveling trauma centers staffed has been hard lately.
"We're all reaching out to who we know, you know EMS is a small world. Of course, we're advertising trying to get more people in here. Just trying to do everything we can," Gracey said.
Whether it's EMS, fire, or police, all departments around the valley have been struggling to hire. But Jasper county's problem goes beyond recent issues. Five years ago, changes were made in the industry that made it more difficult for the small-town ambulance service.
County ambulance advisor Greg Sidwell explains, "The ambulance director at that time told the ambulance committee and the county board, look we're going to run out of money about 21 or 22. So we're right on target for when we're going to run out of money."
The last increase in funding came in 1998. Now the ambulance service is asking for a referendum to raise funding for the first time in over 20 years.
"Ask the voters to give us another 20 cents to run us another 20 plus years. Now, we're not going to use that whole 20 cents the first year out. We're only looking at using 7 cents to get things made up," Sidwell said.
That 20 cents are per 100 dollars of assessed value on a resident's property taxes. That is roughly twenty-five cents a day from an average jasper county resident.
"We want to keep the service as it is now and keep that county basis. The personal interaction with people. The shorter response times. It's just important to keep that service here," Gracey said.
Jasper County voters will have the chance to vote on the referendum this June.