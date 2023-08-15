Reduced fishing license fees now law in Illinois

There's a new solution in Illinois law for anyone interested in fishing across the state but not so sure about paying the license fee.
A bill that passed the Illinois House and Senate earlier this year will drop fees to a one-time annual fee of $5 for Illinois residents, and $10 for non-residents. Those qualifying for the new discount must be 26 or older and have not purchased a fishing license in the last 10 years. The new fees go into effect Jan. 1.
In comparison, today, Illinois residents who want to fish pay $14.50 for an annual license if they are between 16 and 64 years old. Veterans and seniors get discounts off those fees. Non-residents pay $31 for an annual license, or $15 for a three-day license.
Original estimates found thousands of people could possibly take advantage of the new fishing license fee discounts.