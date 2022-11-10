Reduced Conflict Intersection to be constructed at Elkhorn Road and Highway 41 in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A public open house meeting was held at INDOT's District office in Vincennes to discuss the intersection of Highway 41 and Elkhorn Road south of Vincennes.
During the meeting, INDOT announced a Reduced Conflict Intersection, also known as a J-Turn, would be constructed at the intersection.
The reason for the change was to improve safety and reduce accidents.
Street lights will also be installed to brighten the intersection for drivers who pass through at night.
Only the northbound lane will see a J-Turn.
"Southbound, we determined didn't need the improvement because of sight distance issues and the lack of traffic going that way," said INDOT Public Relations Director Gary Brian.
Drivers told News 10 they are for the new intersection as long as it cuts down on the number of accidents that happen.
Everyone who travels through the area, including farmers and semis, will still be able to use the new intersection.
What changes is how drivers will be able to enter and exit the highway.
Drivers who want to travel east on Elkhorn Road or South on Highway 41 will have to make a right turn to cross the highway.
With this being a partial intersection, drivers who travel west on Elkhorn Road will no longer be able to go north on Highway 41.
Construction is expected to start next summer and be completed by summer 2024.