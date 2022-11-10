 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Light Snow Accumulations Possible Saturday Morning...

A quick moving upper level system will track through the Ohio
Valley early Saturday...spreading light precipitation across the
southeast half of central Indiana. With colder air expanding into
the region later today and tonight...most if not all of the
precipitation will fall as snow.

Snow accumulations will be light...generally up to a half inch at
most with the highest amounts expected across south central and
eastern Indiana. Most of the light accumulation will be on
elevated surfaces and grassy areas...but some slick spots are
likely to develop on bridges and overpasses Saturday morning.

Reduced Conflict Intersection to be constructed at Elkhorn Road and Highway 41 in Vincennes

  • Updated
  • 0

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A public open house meeting was held at INDOT's District office in Vincennes to discuss the intersection of Highway 41 and Elkhorn Road south of Vincennes.

During the meeting, INDOT announced a Reduced Conflict Intersection, also known as a J-Turn, would be constructed at the intersection.

The reason for the change was to improve safety and reduce accidents.

Street lights will also be installed to brighten the intersection for drivers who pass through at night.

Only the northbound lane will see a J-Turn. 

"Southbound, we determined didn't need the improvement because of sight distance issues and the lack of traffic going that way," said INDOT Public Relations Director Gary Brian.

Drivers told News 10 they are for the new intersection as long as it cuts down on the number of accidents that happen. 

Everyone who travels through the area, including farmers and semis, will still be able to use the new intersection.

What changes is how drivers will be able to enter and exit the highway.

Drivers who want to travel east on Elkhorn Road or South on Highway 41 will have to make a right turn to cross the highway.

With this being a partial intersection, drivers who travel west on Elkhorn Road will no longer be able to go north on Highway 41. 

RCI Interstion on Highway 41 and Elkhorn Road

Construction is expected to start next summer and be completed by summer 2024. 

Recommended for you