Redistricting and more affordable housing - Highlights from Thursday's Terre Haute City Council Meeting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute City Council met to discuss a number of topics on Thursday night.
The first topic of the night involved some redistricting changes within the city. This is something that happens every ten years. It's based on population changes within city limits.
The city attorney's office gave a presentation before the council with only small changes. The current proposal is to redistribute residents between districts one and two. Part of this has to do with the city's population decline and where residents live within the city.
The goal is to keep all six districts evenly populated and make sure one district isn't significantly more populated than the others.
"Thankfully, over a ten-year period, not a whole lot has changed," Eddie Felling, the Terre Haute City Attorney, said. "We had a lower population and had to make changes but I think everyone will be happy with what we came up with and I don't think it will have a profound impact on the voters."
The official ordinance will be drafted after further discussion with the council. A final vote will take place later this year and changes will take effect beginning January 1, 2023.
After the presentation concluded, the council voted on bringing a new used car dealership to Terre Haute. Despite an unfavorable recommendation from the Vigo County Area Planning Board, the Terre Haute City Council voted unanimously to approve it.
This will be in the area of 1400 Plum Street just East of Union Hospital.
The initial unfavorable recommendation was due to concerns with traffic flow. However, council members believe, that because of the new dealership's size and lower sales volume, there will be no substantial impact on traffic.
Work in the area should begin soon.
Finally, at the end of the meeting, the council discussed a new multi-million dollar investment that is currently in the works for the city.
Councilmembers had the first reading of a resolution to bring a $12.5 million dollar, four-story complex to the area. The complex would be located at 901 North 25th Street in Terre Haute and the resolution is already seeing full support from the council.
The goal is to provide more affordable senior housing to the community. Right now the plan is to have 64 units including 24 one-bedroom units and 40 two-bedroom units.
There are still several more steps before the project can officially get underway but community leaders are hopeful about the future of the project.
"Having this project not only in the community in general but in this location and this neighborhood is going to be a great investment that is really going to pay a lot of dividends to the residents and the greater community," Mark Lindenlaub, the Executive Director of Thrive Alliance, said.
The city council will come back together to discuss this project in more detail next month. If all goes well, construction would begin next summer.