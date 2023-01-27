Red Warrior Tactical in Marshall moves to a bigger location

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - If you're looking for self-defense gear, Red Warrior Tactical in Marshall, Illinois, has moved to a large location to meet more customer needs.
Red Warrior Tactical celebrated the new location's grand opening in Marshall Friday.
It offers equipment for law enforcement and emergency service workers.
The store opened in 2021. But the business outgrew the space by the end of last year.
The hope is the new space will provide a better experience for shoppers.
"It was just getting frustrating because we were getting more and more stuff in and nowhere to put it, so we started looking around and knew there was a need, so we decided to move were to a much larger place so we can stock more," co-owner Cory Riley said.
The new store is located at 1314 North Michigan Avenue.
It's open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.