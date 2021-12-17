Red light - green light: New traffic light in place at 25th and Margaret

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new traffic light is in place at a busy Terre Haute intersection.
Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett says the signal at 25th Street and Margaret Avenue intersection.
Both residents in the area and local officials say the intersection is very busy, and they think the light will help with the overall safety.
Earlier this year, we talked with Josey Daughtery, and engineer with the City of Terre Haute. Daughtery said the need for the light had been there for a while.
"Since the overpass was completed in late 2018, we have had a significant amount of traffic and volume here," Daughtery said. "There are a lot of turning movements here and a lot of traffic that moves through this intersection. We felt a stoplight was greatly needed."