Red Cross to host blood drive at Senior Fair - here's what you need to know

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You have the opportunity to help out people in need in your community.
The Red Cross is coming to the Senior Fair to host a blood drive.
It'll be on August 31, from 9:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. at the Haute City Center.
Organizers say that many local hospitals rely on the community to donate blood.
"We continuously need to replenish that supply. You know, blood only has a shelf life for about 42 days, so it's really important that people that are eligible to donate blood come out and do what they can to give back," Beth Sweeney from the Red Cross said.
Sweeney also shared that you can fill out your health information online on the Red Cross website.