Recycling and reusing Christmas packaging after holiday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley organization wants to help you manage all those gift bags and boxes after opening presents Christmas morning. It is offering some reminders about what can be reused and recycled.
reTHink, Inc. Executive Director Shikha Bhattacharyya says, unfortunately, wrapping paper cannot be recycled. Most pretty gift bags also cannot go into the recycle bin.
Bhattacharyya says, "If you're the lucky ones who didn't end up with a lot of wrappers that you can't recycle, you really have a lot to be happy about. Try to reuse everything you can."
reTHink, Inc. will take your gift bags, bubble wrap, and cardboard boxes -- if you can't find use for them. It is also accepting Christmas lights for a $10 service charge.
You can learn more about the reTHink store and other services by clicking here.