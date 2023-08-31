"Recovery to me, means absolutely everything." - community celebrates International Overdose Awareness Day

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - According to the the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2022 alone, over 100,000 people nationwide died from an opiod overdose.
And according to the Indiana Department of Health, in 2022, over 2,000 hoosiers died of an overdose. But, on this International Overdose Awareness Day, one community is fighting to lower that number for good.
"I do proclaim August 31, 2023 as International Overdose Awareness Day in Brazil, Indiana," said Brian Wyndham, Mayor of Brazil.
It's a day to shine a light on drug and alcohol addiction and recovery.
"Recovery to me, means absolutely everything," said Zac Pritcher, Anabranch Recovery.
Zac Pritcher was just one of the hundreds of advocates that came out to Forest Park in Brazil, Indiana for the 2nd Annual Overdose Awareness Day.
"I'm one of the lucky few who nearly lost the battle of addiction and managed to come out on the other side. Now, I try my best to pay it forward as often as I'm able," said Pritcher.
Pritcher has been sober for over 3 years now. And as he said, he's paying it forward one day at a time working for the recovery center called Anabranch Recovery in Terre Haute.
That's what this event is about: just letting people know that help is out there.
"I've been in recovery since October 10, 2021," said Michael Hadley, CEO of International Overdose Recovery in Brazil.
Michael Hadley the head of this event. He says that without the help of local recovery centers, family, and frontline workers, he doesn't know where he'd be.
His one mission now, is to help others.
"People like myself and very many others across the Wabash Valley recovery community - we do this outreach events to let the public know that hey recovery is possible. It's there and I want to make it look as good as it feels," said Hadley.
Both Hadley and Pritcher are grateful to have each day, walking to the beat of a different drum - encouraging anyone in need of help to do the same.
"There is no shame in reaching out. Reach out to whatever resources you have available," said Pritcher.
If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, these resources are available:
- Anabranch Recovery
- Pheonix Recovery Houses
- Wabash Valley Adult and Teen Challenge
- Wabash Valley Recovery Center
- Next Step Foundation, Inc.
- Renegade Recovery of Indiana
