Recovery program working to help people who are struggling with addiction

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Substance use disorders continue to be an issue for many people and has only heightened since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention 13% of Americans reported increasing substance use to cope with the stress and emotions that came from COVID-19.
Along with this increase includes a rise in overdoses. To help provide hope for those struggling Bible Baptist church has stepped up.
The church hosts a recovery program called reformers unanimous. The goal is to introduce people to Christ and give them strength to overcome an addiction.
The pastor at Bible Baptist church, Kevin Szwarga, says countless lives have been changed and saved from this program.
"It's a recovery program designed not only to give sobriety which is suppressing those desires, but to give freedom to give victory to overcome those desires that people have and it's very successful at it" says Swarzga.
The people who run the program have fought and overcome addictions and now work to help others do the same. In small group settings, people have the chance to share their burdens and feel heard.
It takes about 6 months to get through the first curriculum and see results.
Swarzga encourages anyone struggling with an addiction to join the program.
"You see an overcoming of that addiction not just a I'm not going to do it for now you find a true victory that comes from that and that's what we're looking to bring. not just breaking the addiction for a while but breaking the total cycle" shares Swarzga.
The program is every Friday from 7:00 to 9:00 PM. Click here for the Reformers Unanimous.