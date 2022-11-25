Recovery during the holidays - leaders share how you can stay on track

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The holiday season brings a lot of joy, but it can also bring a lot of triggers for people recovering from substance use.
If that is you or a loved one, the Recovery Café in Terre Haute wants to help you on your journey to healing. It provides group sessions and tools.
Lindsey Skelton is the director of the Recovery Café. She says the holidays are typically associated with loads of family time, and partying, but for people in recovery it can feel lonely.
"There's family -- that's not always easy. There's of course family that we've lost, whether it be because they've passed on. Sometimes we've lost family because we don't get along," Skelton said.
She says pressure to show up in a certain way can also be very triggering. Leaning in on the people in her corner is what calms her down. Matt Mcadow is one of those people. He is a Peer Recovery Coach at the café.
Mcadow has been sober for more than four years. He shares some tips that have helped him stay on track.
"Keep it simple, don't try to over do it. Don't put yourself in uncomfortable situations," Mcadow said.
He talks about setting boundaries and how they have kept him successful.
"A big one is using and saying the word 'no.' It's a great way to start. How many of us are really good with that uncomfortable 'no'...not too many. I think that's a good place to start," Mcadow said.
These next few weeks, both Skelton and Mcadow say practicing self care, and self love is very important.
If you are a family member -- just listening can go a long way.
Here are some more resources.