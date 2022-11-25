 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and
isolated slick spots.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surface temperatures will drop below
freezing through the course of the night which may cause areas
of black ice, especially on bridges and overpasses. Warm ground
temps should limit black ice outside of those locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Be prepared for slick spots on bridges and
overpasses.

Weather Alert

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG POSSIBLE TONIGHT INTO SATURDAY MORNING...

Conditions are favorable for the development of areas of dense fog
tonight through around sunrise Saturday. Visibility may be reduced
to a half mile or less.

If traveling tonight, be prepared for rapidly changing visibility
within short distances. Slow down and allow extra time to reach
your destination.

Recovery during the holidays - leaders share how you can stay on track

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The holiday season brings a lot of joy, but it can also bring a lot of triggers for people recovering from substance use.

If that is you or a loved one, the Recovery Café in Terre Haute wants to help you on your journey to healing. It provides group sessions and tools.

Recovery Café - Terre Haute

Lindsey Skelton is the director of the Recovery Café. She says the holidays are typically associated with loads of family time, and partying, but for people in recovery it can feel lonely.

"There's family -- that's not always easy. There's of course family that we've lost, whether it be because they've passed on. Sometimes we've lost family because we don't get along," Skelton said.

She says pressure to show up in a certain way can also be very triggering. Leaning in on the people in her corner is what calms her down. Matt Mcadow is one of those people. He is a Peer Recovery Coach at the café.

Mcadow has been sober for more than four years. He shares some tips that have helped him stay on track.

"Keep it simple, don't try to over do it. Don't put yourself in uncomfortable situations," Mcadow said.

He talks about setting boundaries and how they have kept him successful.

"A big one is using and saying the word 'no.' It's a great way to start. How many of us are really good with that uncomfortable 'no'...not too many. I think that's a good place to start," Mcadow said.

These next few weeks, both Skelton and Mcadow say practicing self care, and self love is very important.

If you are a family member -- just listening can go a long way.

Here are some more resources.

