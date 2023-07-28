Recovery community opens new space to serve clients

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Next Step Foundation now has space to serve Wabash Valley residents in need of addiction recovery services.
The residential recovery community opened a new building in the Farrington Grove neighborhood, which will house offices and group recovery meetings.
The space offers more space for one-on-one communications with clients.
"It gives us the ability to service the clients in a way that they deserve, which is a nice, beautiful professional building where they've got one-on-one privacy," said Dana Simons, executive director of Next Step Foundation, Inc.
Along with the new building, the Next Step Foundation's expansion includes hiring additional substance use disorder counselors and approval to be a certified residential treatment provider.