Recovery center gets rezoning approving from Terre Haute City Council

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It took three hours of discussion, but in the end, the Terre Haute City Council approved the next step for the expansion of a recovery center.
The Next Step Foundation wants to expand its facility in the Farrington's Grove neighborhood.
A rezoning proposal to do that expansion has been controversial for several months now. Homeowners in the historic neighborhood were primarily against the expansion.
Many said it would take away from the historical nature of the area. Thursday night, the council voted 6-to-2 to approve an amended version of the rezoning.
Leaders of Next Step told council members the community needs more recovery services and they want to be good neighbors.