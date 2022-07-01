Record travel numbers for Fourth of July weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's about to be a record-breaking weekend of travel in the United States.
Experts with Triple AAA are predicting 42 million people will hit the roads for Independence Day weekend. This is the highest ever recorded and 200,000 more people than last year.
Brookelynn Guerin is just one local resident getting ready to travel around Vigo County for Fourth of July festivities.
"It's just me and my daughter," Guerin said. "She's seven years old and she loves the fireworks and being able to do things. We are going to be taking it easy, relax, and enjoy summer before school starts again."
Guerin is not the only one hitting the road this holiday weekend. A new report from Triple AAA predicts there will be 42 million people traveling this Independence Day weekend.
"Just being able to go and do things and not be cooped up in the house anymore, like going out and shopping, and being around people finally, interacting with people, it feels good," Guerin said.
However, this record number is coming at an usual time. With high gas prices and inflation, some believe this would discourage people from taking road trips. But new research shows otherwise.
"Travel has been consistently coming back all year long," Lisa Wall, the Senior Manager of Promotions and Communications for Triple AAA, said. "Everything we've seen is despite high prices of gas and inflation. Everyone is still ready to get out and get to where they need to go."
Experts say, this year especially, road travel is making a big comeback since the pandemic. This weekend alone 200,000 more people are expected to be traveling. And it goes back to people longing for the first normal Fourth of July in a long time.
"I think it speaks to everyone getting back into that sense of normalcy and being eager to get out there after two years of uncertainty," Wall said.
And getting back out there again is exactly what people like Guerin are looking forward to doing, enjoying a weekend full of celebrations with family and friends.
Remember, it's important to be smart about when you hit the roadways this weekend. Experts recommend driving early in the morning and avoiding peak travel times, especially between 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.