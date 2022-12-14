Record-breaking year for economic development in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - It was another record-breaking year for economic development in the Hoosier state!
On Wednesday, Governor Eric Holcomb announced 2022 marks the sixth consecutive year for this accomplishment.
In 2023, Indiana companies invested $22 billion in capital expenditures and created more than 24,000 new jobs! These job commitments had an average salary of nearly $35 per hour.
"Indiana's economy is firing on all cylinders," Governor Holcomb said. "These investments and job commitments will transform our high-tech industries and ensure that Hoosiers are at the forefront of the 21st century economy. Our strategic focus on advancing entrepreneurship, innovation, and quality of place is igniting our neighborhoods and communities statewide, providing more opportunities for Hoosiers and their families to thrive."