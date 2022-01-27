Record breaking COVID-19 rates hit Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The state of Indiana reports that Knox county sits at a 33% positivity rate. That's higher than any other surge during the pandemic.
Right now 480 people actively have the virus in the community. However, the number only reflects those who have reported to the health department. It does not include positive tests taken at home. Health officer Dr. Alan Stewart says the omicron variant is to blame.
All this week Good Samaritan Hospital has been working to catch up on the increase in cases. According to the health department, over 20 people are in the hospital with the virus. Most of those patients are unvaccinated.
The covid-19 vaccine has now become available every day at the health department. Stewart says he has also noticed more folks in the community masking up as a result of the surge.
Stewart "Before it was probably less than ten percent. Now it's up to forty or fifty percent. Still, not eighty or ninety percent like I would like to see. But more people are masking."