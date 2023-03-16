Recently redesigned intersection in Vincennes to become a 4-way stop

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The intersection of Elkhorn Road and Decker Road will soon become a 4-way stop.
This past summer, Elkhorn Road was widened to improve industrial traffic flow.
The intersection of Elkhorn Road and Decker Road was also reconstructed.
"The was a history of accidents on that road," said Knox County Highway Department Superintendent Benji Boyd.
"The configuration of the roads at the intersection was not good so Decker Road was rebuilt at a 90-degree angle"
With the new intersection, came a change in traffic flow.
Drivers on Decker Road would have to stop at the intersection while drivers on Elkhorn Road have the right away.
Despite efforts to improve the intersection, safety is still a concern.
"There were a lot of complaints in that area from residents and businesses that have to use that intersection on a daily basis," said Boyd.
While some felt moving the stop sign from Elkhorn Road to Decker Road was dangerous, others were worried about speeding.
The Knox County Sheriff's Department was ready to take action because of the number of complaints.
"We were getting ready to put deputies out on the side of the road at certain times of the day to get people to slow down," said Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin.
Complaints were heard by Knox County Commissioners and it was approved to turn the intersection into a 4-way stop.
With the new intersection only being a few months old, News 10 Bureau Chief Nathan Springfield asked Boyd why a 4-way stop wasn't installed in the first place.
"It was considered," said Boyd.
"A traffic study was done before they did the design so we took that as the design was good."
The intersection was originally scheduled to become a 4-way stop on March 16.
News 10 confirmed with the highway department that the change has been rescheduled to Monday, March 27.