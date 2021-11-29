Recently booked Vigo County jail inmate dies one day after Regional Hospital medically cleared him

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have launched an investigation after a recently arrested man died soon after he was booked into the Vigo County Jail.
It started last week, on November 23, when police arrested 36-year-old William Myles. He was involved in a two-vehicle crash on the 9300 block of E US Highway 40.
Police said Myles was drunk and tested .329 on a breathalyzer at the scene of the crash. He was taken to Regional Hospital in Terre Haute and tested again. This time, with a .362.
Police said he stayed at the hospital until staff at Regional medically cleared him.
The next day, at the jail, police said Myles had a seizure while interacting with staff. He was taken from the jail to Union Hospital, where he ultimately died.
Sheriff John Plasse said his office is investigating the circumstances around his arrest, illness, and death.