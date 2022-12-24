Recent winter storm impacting last-minute holiday shoppers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Holiday shopping is something that can be done months in advance or just hours before your Christmas party. But because of the recent weather, some local stores have seen a decline in holiday shoppers.
Almost everyone can say they have experienced some form of last-minute shopping during the holidays. But this year, local stores have seen a decline in customers as Christmas gets closer and closer.
Baesler's Market is a local business that has seen first-hand how the recent weather impacts customer flow.
"The day before Christmas Eve was about half of what we normally do," Casey Baesler said. "But the three days leading up to it we did quite a bit more than what we normally do."
Baesler mentioned that this is because of the recent winter storm the Wabash Valley experienced. Local residents were hesitant to complete their wish lists because of the aftermath of the storm.
Jennifer Roth, one local last-minute holiday shopper, said that she had to wait until Saturday to complete her shopping.
"I knew a storm was coming and I would have gone yesterday so I just decided to stay in," she said. "It is just the cold, there is not much snow, so it's not too bad."
Roth mentioned that she was more focused on shopping for items in preparation for the storm rather than finishing her holiday gift shopping.
"This year, I have been a bit more lag because of the weather I think," she said. "I try during the holiday season just to keep extra things on hand anyway so I don't have to go out in this weather."
Baesler explained that the store shelves have been cleaned of specific items like milk, eggs, and ham. He said it's a combination of customers shopping for storm prep and shopping for the holiday season.
"I think it was a mixture of the two," he said. "You know, a lot of hams and items that normally would sell on Christmas, and then on top of that, the items for just in case people get stuck in their houses."
Baesler further explained that even though this year has been different because of the storm, he is happy that his store can provide a place for those who need to do some last-minute holiday shopping.