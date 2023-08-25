Recent Wabash Valley heat impacting local athletics

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - High temperatures throughout the Wabash Valley have been a big concern all around. Local athletes and sporting officials battling the heat say this weather is unlike anything they have ever felt.
The Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) says all outdoor athletic events must be postponed or canceled should the heat index reach 110 degrees. According to Storm Team 10, the heat index in Terre Haute topped out at 118 degrees Thursday afternoon.
Tony Guevara is going on his 4th year as a head coach at Terre Haute North High School. He says his staff and players are constantly looking out for one another when it's hot out.
"We will put them together in pairs," he said. "That way, not only are the coaches keeping an eye on the boys, but they are watching someone themselves too and just keeping an eye on them."
There are always ways to try and beat the heat. Drinking more water, taking longer breaks, and simply staying in air-conditioning all help. Bill Jones, a local IHSAA official, says there is a simple solution to sports competing against triple-digit temperatures.
"I think they need to start mid-August because, right now, you say you are getting the dog days of summer, and you are," he said. "I cannot recall seeing a week like this in a very long time."
Jones has officiated sporting events in the Wabash Valley since the late 1980s. He says for both athletes and officials, gamedays begin at the beginning of the week.
"You've got to know that if you have a game on a Friday night, and it is going to be 100 degrees, you know you have got to start taking this stuff seriously on a Monday or Tuesday," he said. "Start getting yourself hydrated and ready to go for the weekend."
Guevara says it's essential that coaches throughout the Wabash Valley put kids' safety first when dealing with such high temperatures.
"You look at these boys, and yes, as a coach, you want to compete, and the boys want to compete, but at the same time, it's more important everything is okay with them mentally first before you got to the physical stuff."
