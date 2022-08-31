Recent data shows a rise in child pornography and exploitations - How people are using "Cyber Tips" to report them

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local man is facing child pornography related charges.
Indiana State Police say these charges are, unfortunately, on the rise especially in recent years.
On Tuesday, police arrested 18-year-old David Pasko Junior of Terre Haute. He is now being charged with child pornography and child exploitation.
This is just one of the thousands of cases state police deal with each year.
"A lot of it goes to the pandemic," Sgt. Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police said. "A lot of people were on their computers more, sitting at home and doing things on their computers that they shouldn't be doing. In the course of that, it turned out to have more tips for us to investigate"
Indiana State Police say Pasko's case started out as an investigation from a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. And in recent years these cyber tips are seeing a significant rise.
"Last year, the state of Indiana alone had 7500 tips that we investigated," Ames said. "From talking to our detectives that is a very high [number]."
Indiana is not alone. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says these types of charges are seeing a rise throughout the country
In 2019 there were nearly 17 million Cyber Tipline Reports. In 2020 that number rose to nearly 22 million, and in 2021, that number reached more than 29 million. [For more on this data, click here].
With those rising numbers in mind, Indiana State Police are reminding you and your children to be more careful online
"If someone sends you see a direct link or a message and you don't know who that individual is, delete that message," Ames said. "Don't open that message because what they are trying to do is infiltrate your device."
The goal is to keep children safe from the dangers they may face online and make sure this recent rising trend doesn't continue.
"The most important thing is that we can get children away from people who are abusing them and we can get children back to their moms and dads or loved ones if they are missing," Ames said.
If you know of a child that is being sexually exploited online, you can call the cyber tip hotline: 1-800-THE-LOST. For more information, click here.