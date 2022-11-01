 Skip to main content
Recent AG economy barometer causes farmers to worry

TERRE HAUTE. Ind. (WTHI) - Back in July, we spoke to local farmers about the AG economy barometer and how it was negatively affecting farmers. Fast forward to November and things are only getting worse. 

The Purdue/CME group AG economy barometer continued to slide negatively in October. This means that farmers have low expectations for the future.

Because of rising interest rates, many farmers are spending more money on what they need than they have before. 

Local farmer Brad Burbrink spoke on how it is affecting farmers. 

"Yes, it really is effect farmers because a lot of what we do...a lot of our inputs, our fertilizer seeds, machinery...all of those things that we need to use we are having to buy," he said. "A lot of the times that is all done on borrowed money."

Burbrink went on to say that while the last 16 months have been difficult with the rise in input pricing and interest rates, he is hoping the next 16 months treat the farmers better. 

