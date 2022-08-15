'Recalls do exist for a reason' Vehicle recall likely leads to fire in Terre Haute. Here's how you can prevent that from happening to you

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Fire Department is asking you to check your vehicle for recalls.
That's after it says a house fire could have been prevented.
The department says its goal is to prevent more incidents like this from happening.
Terre Haute Fire Department responded to a fire on the East side of town.
While the exact cause hasn't been proven, it says it could have been started by a faulty car part that had been recalled.
"With the amount of damage that was there, we're not able to prove in this specific circumstance that this recall is the reason for the fire, but we know that vehicle has that recall on it and that vehicle was in a garage and caught on fire," said Casey Boyed of THFD.
He says it's hard to pinpoint how fires like these start, but several pieces of evidence point to one conclusion.
"We ruled out everything around the vehicle. I tried my best to find a reason that it couldn't be the vehicle, but it just wasn't there," he said.
Boyed says to prevent fires like this one, it's important to stay up-to-date on your vehicle's recalls, especially if you park in a garage.
"Obviously not all vehicle recalls are going to cause your car to catch on fire, but the recalls do exist for a reason. They're for your own safety and it's just something that's often overlooked," he said.
Boyed also says by doing this simple step, you could keep yourself and your family safe.
"Obviously in a perfect world, we'd like to prevent all fires from happening in the first place. Obviously, this isn't a perfect world and that's why we're here and that's why we do what we do," Boyed said.
To see if your vehicle has any outstanding recalls, click here.