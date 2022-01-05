'Real-life Lassie': Dog leads New Hampshire police to her injured owner following crash

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River

White River

Wabash River .

.Upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend put several
rivers across central Indiana into flood. The Wabash is expected to
crest near Hutsonville Wednesday...and the crest on the White River
will approach Petersburg through Thursday. The East Fork White River
at Rivervale will crest tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 16.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM EST Wednesday was 17.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 9.9 feet
Saturday, January 15.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River

White River

Wabash River .

.Upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend put several
rivers across central Indiana into flood. The Wabash is expected to
crest near Hutsonville Wednesday...and the crest on the White River
will approach Petersburg through Thursday. The East Fork White River
at Rivervale will crest tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash
Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land
along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in
southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo
County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to
slowly fill.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CST Wednesday /9:30 AM EST Wednesday/ the stage
was 18.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 AM CST Wednesday /9:30 AM EST Wednesday/ was
19.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday morning and continue falling to 10.6 feet
Saturday, January 15.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

'Real-life Lassie': Dog leads New Hampshire police to her injured owner following crash

  • 0
'Real-life Lassie': Dog leads New Hampshire police to her injured owner following crash

A Shiloh Shepherd named Tinsley earned some extra treats, after leading authorities to her owner, who was injured after a vehicle crash and in urgent need of help.

 New Hampshire State Police

A Shiloh Shepherd named Tinsley earned some extra treats Monday night after leading authorities to her owner, who was injured after a vehicle crash and in urgent need of help.

Tinsley caught the attention of New Hampshire State Police when they responded to a call about a loose dog on the Veteran's Memorial Bridge, which spans the New Hampshire-Vermont border on I-89.

Trooper Tom Sandberg and officers from the Lebanon Police Department located a large dog looking skittish and scared, said NHSP Lt. Dan Baldassarre. "They were trying to get the dog off of the highway to keep it safe," he said.

Sandberg and the officers tried to get close to the dog but she would run and then stop and look at them, trying to get their attention.

"The dog stood at the top of the embankment and looked down," Baldassarre said.

The officers noticed a damaged section of guardrail and when they looked down saw a badly damaged pickup truck that had rolled over, NHSP public information officer Amber Lagace said in an email to CNN.

Two men inside the truck had been thrown from the vehicle and were injured and hypothermic, Lagace said.

Sandberg and the officers called for medical assistance and while at the scene, they learned Tinsley belonged to one of the injured men.

"This was almost like a real-life Lassie situation," Baldassarre said. "It's really quite remarkable. This dog definitely saved their lives. I don't think they would have survived the night given the temperatures."

Both men were taken to an area hospital for treatment, Vermont State Police said.

"She's my guardian angel," Tinsley's owner, Cam Laundry, told CNN affiliate WPTZ. "It's a miracle that she had that kind of intelligence to do what she did."

Laundry described Tinsley as his co-pilot and said they regularly travel together in the truck that crashed.

Her heroism would be rewarded, he said.

"She gets spoiled all the time," Laundry told WPTZ. "She'll get some venison, probably burger, tonight and probably some back scratches with it."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.