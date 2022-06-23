 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Friday,
June 24 2022 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew...Boone...Brown...Delaware...Hamilton...Hendricks...
Howard...Madison...Shelby...Vigo...Carroll...Tippecanoe

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to 1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

"Real estate has always been a good investment..." Terre Haute housing market remains strong despite inflation concerns

  • Updated
  • 0
Houses

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- As inflation continues to hurt consumers' wallets, many are keeping an eye on several markets.

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates last week. Indiana University Senior Lecturer Joe Fitter said this action is to help slow demand, so supply can catch up.

"Basically, fewer dollars that are chasing those goods that are available," he said. "What happens is inflation will slow down."

Right now, Fitter said the world needs to focus on fixing the supply chain.

"It's kind of like an airplane that's lost one of its two engines," he said. "It's still flying through the air but it's pretty scary right now. I think what has to happen is we have to get these supply chain issues fixed. If we don't we'll likely find ourselves in a recession."

Many look to the housing market to see how the economy is doing. But, local realtor Chip Miller said the rising interest rates shouldn't be too much of a scare.

"So many people have been used to getting rates in the three, three, and a half range," Miller said. "They think now that they're at six or six and a half, they think housing is not affordable, which is not true."

Miller said the Terre Haute market has been strong these last few years despite inflation. He said there have been more buyers than sellers.

"We've had a very competitive market," Miller said. "A house would get listed. You might have 10 or 15 showings. You may have seven or eight offers on that house."

Miller said the recent increase in interest rates has actually increased the number of houses on the market. This creates an even more balanced market.

While many may be scared to invest in anything during this time of inflation, Miller said you can never go wrong with real estate.

"Real estate has always been a good investment," he said. "[It's] a great hedge against inflation. We're in inflationary times right now, so the standpoint of making an investment, real estate is just perfect to go into."

Multimedia Journalist/Producer

Caitlin is a multimedia journalist/producer for WTHI-TV. Have a story tip or idea? Contact her! Email: Caitlin.Hunt@wthitv.com.

