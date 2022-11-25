Real Christmas tree supply failing to meet demands

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With Thanksgiving behind us, all eyes are set on the Christmas holiday. For some families, one of the biggest holiday traditions is going to pick out a Christmas tree.
Daniel Minton was born and raised in Terre Haute and he says it is part of what he looks forward to most about the holiday season.
"It is just something that we have always done," he said. "To be honest with you I cannot even remember how old I was when we started because it's been my only memory of getting a Christmas tree."
25-30 million real Christmas trees are sold every year in the United States, but the supply for them is not what it used to be.
One local tree farm owner, Doug Miller, says that he travels to North Carolina and Michigan to get trees to supply his farm.
Right now, he is struggling to keep up with the holiday demand.
"Christmas trees are a little bit more difficult to come by today simply because there are fewer farms," he said. "We grow what we can."
Christmas trees can take anywhere from nine to 12 years to grow before going home with a family.
Despite the lower supply, the demand for a real tree is higher than ever. It is so high that, recently, Miller has decided to start selling them earlier in the year.
"So we are selling trees quicker than we have in the past," he said. "It was only because folks were asking for it."
Minton says that it is a tradition he hopes will continue despite higher demand.
"It's a great way to get ourselves into the holiday spirit," he said. "We come out here, we find a tree together, and it is just a good time of the year. You are getting ready to have all of the family come into town and everyone is gathering together."