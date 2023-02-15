Ready to go for a cool swim for a great cause? Here's how you can get involved in a Polar Plunge

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Wednesday's warm weather had people doing all kinds of things outside.
Those activities likely didn't include a cool swim.
The Indiana Special Olympics is inviting you to do just that later this month.
The annual Polar Plunge is happening on February 25.
The event helps to support 16,000 Hoosier children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
Over the past 24 years, volunteers have raised more than $10 million for the program.
You can take the Plunge yourself at Indiana State University.
Registration starts at 10:30 on the morning of the Plunge. You can also sign up online at this link.