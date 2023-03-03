Ready for take-off: South's Rocket Club is ready for competition

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute South High School's Rocket Club is ready for take-off.
The four-person, student-led club will compete in its first local rocket competition this month.
They're aiming to compete in the largest high school-level competition for rockets in Washington, D.C. That contest is near the end of May.
Students compete to send an egg about 850 feet into the air and back to the ground in 30 seconds.
"This is physics but instead of reading it out of a book, we're taking those principles and applying them to real life," the team's captain, Mitchell Greshman, said.
Greshman hopes the team places high enough to compete in the international contest.
Check out this link if you'd like to donate to the club.